This Is What Whales Are Betting On MicroStrategy

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on MicroStrategy MSTR.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MSTR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 37 uncommon options trades for MicroStrategy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 43% bullish and 56%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 24 are puts, for a total amount of $1,962,514, and 13 are calls, for a total amount of $842,408.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $145.0 to $800.0 for MicroStrategy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MicroStrategy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MicroStrategy's whale trades within a strike price range from $145.0 to $800.0 in the last 30 days.

MicroStrategy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $145.00 $467.6K 334 727 MSTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $145.00 $326.3K 334 333 MSTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/28/22 $220.00 $214.0K 18 106 MSTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $195.00 $206.0K 133 50 MSTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/30/22 $210.00 $176.0K 190 328

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $145.00 $467.6K 334 727 MSTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $145.00 $326.3K 334 333 MSTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/28/22 $220.00 $214.0K 18 106 MSTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $195.00 $206.0K 133 50 MSTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/30/22 $210.00 $176.0K 190 328

Where Is MicroStrategy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 520,144, the price of MSTR is up 0.82% at $201.82.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 30 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for MicroStrategy, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.