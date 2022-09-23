What Are Whales Doing With Peabody Energy

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Peabody Energy.

Looking at options history for Peabody Energy BTU we detected 43 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $209,086 and 40, calls, for a total amount of $4,961,861.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $27.0 for Peabody Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Peabody Energy options trades today is 1957.15 with a total volume of 56,714.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Peabody Energy's big money trades within a strike price range of $10.0 to $27.0 over the last 30 days.

Peabody Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $10.00 $236.6K 2.8K 1.2K BTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $10.00 $236.2K 2.8K 1.0K BTU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $10.00 $236.0K 2.8K 1.4K BTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $10.00 $236.0K 2.8K 682 BTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $10.00 $236.0K 2.8K 601

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $10.00 $236.6K 2.8K 1.2K BTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $10.00 $236.2K 2.8K 1.0K BTU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $10.00 $236.0K 2.8K 1.4K BTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $10.00 $236.0K 2.8K 682 BTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $10.00 $236.0K 2.8K 601

Where Is Peabody Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,772,279, the price of BTU is down -10.13% at $19.73.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Peabody Energy, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.