Looking At American Express's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on American Express.

Looking at options history for American Express AXP we detected 35 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 17% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 82% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 19 are puts, for a total amount of $1,019,599 and 16, calls, for a total amount of $1,018,591.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $115.0 to $180.0 for American Express over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for American Express's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of American Express's whale activity within a strike price range from $115.0 to $180.0 in the last 30 days.

American Express Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AXP CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $145.00 $178.1K 1.3K 1 AXP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $120.00 $178.0K 8 573 AXP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $140.00 $162.0K 96 0 AXP CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $170.00 $157.2K 480 120 AXP PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $135.00 $101.7K 1.1K 185

Where Is American Express Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,652,998, the price of AXP is down -3.19% at $138.47.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 28 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

