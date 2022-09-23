Waste Management Whale Trades For September 23

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Waste Management.

Looking at options history for Waste Management WM we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 0% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 100% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $301,500 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $147,880.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $210.0 for Waste Management over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Waste Management's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Waste Management's whale trades within a strike price range from $150.0 to $210.0 in the last 30 days.

Waste Management Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $155.00 $72.2K 14 26 WM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $210.00 $67.6K 34 15 WM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $200.00 $55.0K 0 15 WM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $150.00 $46.5K 38 15 WM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $185.00 $39.0K 4 45

Where Is Waste Management Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 378,052, the price of WM is down -0.71% at $165.69.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 32 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Waste Management, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.