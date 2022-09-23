What Are Whales Doing With Petrobras Brasileiro

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 12 options trades for Petrobras Brasileiro PBR summing a total amount of $432,418.

At the same time, our algo caught 10 for a total amount of 440,568.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $15.0 for Petrobras Brasileiro over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Petrobras Brasileiro's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Petrobras Brasileiro's whale trades within a strike price range from $10.0 to $15.0 in the last 30 days.

Petrobras Brasileiro Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PBR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $13.00 $125.3K 49.6K 1.9K PBR PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $15.00 $46.0K 15.3K 224 PBR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $13.00 $40.5K 49.6K 500 PBR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $10.00 $38.0K 14.5K 1.0K PBR PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/04/22 $14.00 $36.2K 283 944

Where Is Petrobras Brasileiro Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 9,334,189, the price of PBR is down -7.16% at $12.83.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

