American Express Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on American Express.

Looking at options history for American Express AXP we detected 18 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 16% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 83% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $988,236 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $303,598.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $144.0 to $170.0 for American Express over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for American Express's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of American Express's whale activity within a strike price range from $144.0 to $170.0 in the last 30 days.

American Express Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AXP PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $150.00 $204.5K 3.4K 634 AXP PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $147.00 $165.1K 0 393 AXP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $155.00 $153.2K 964 333 AXP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $145.00 $116.5K 2.5K 211 AXP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $170.00 $111.1K 356 98

Where Is American Express Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 889,834, the price of AXP is down -1.6% at $151.03.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 30 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

