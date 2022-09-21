Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CVNA

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Carvana.

Looking at options history for Carvana CVNA we detected 19 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 52% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 47% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $594,140 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $972,551.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $40.0 for Carvana over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Carvana options trades today is 2506.67 with a total volume of 4,716.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Carvana's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $40.0 over the last 30 days.

Carvana Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $285.0K 6.8K 699 CVNA PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $32.50 $250.0K 1 200 CVNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $150.4K 6.8K 250 CVNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $40.00 $114.0K 6.2K 132 CVNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $32.50 $110.3K 1 289

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $285.0K 6.8K 699 CVNA PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $32.50 $250.0K 1 200 CVNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $150.4K 6.8K 250 CVNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $40.00 $114.0K 6.2K 132 CVNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $32.50 $110.3K 1 289

Where Is Carvana Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,341,431, the price of CVNA is up 6.17% at $32.88.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 43 days.

What The Experts Say On Carvana:

Piper Sandler upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $73

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Carvana, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.