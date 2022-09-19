What Are Whales Doing With PepsiCo

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on PepsiCo.

Looking at options history for PepsiCo PEP we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 72% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $256,380 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $211,894.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $190.0 for PepsiCo over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for PepsiCo options trades today is 1250.25 with a total volume of 1,624.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for PepsiCo's big money trades within a strike price range of $65.0 to $190.0 over the last 30 days.

PepsiCo Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PEP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $125.00 $74.9K 649 183 PEP CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $85.00 $58.2K 0 7 PEP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $190.00 $57.2K 354 65 PEP PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $150.00 $43.2K 210 122 PEP PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $125.00 $40.9K 649 591

Where Is PepsiCo Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,374,936, the price of PEP is up 1.07% at $168.76.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 23 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for PepsiCo, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.