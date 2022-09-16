JPMorgan Chase Whale Trades For September 16

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on JPMorgan Chase JPM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with JPM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 20 uncommon options trades for JPMorgan Chase.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $441,143, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $505,058.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $120.0 for JPMorgan Chase over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for JPMorgan Chase's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of JPMorgan Chase's whale activity within a strike price range from $65.0 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

JPMorgan Chase Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JPM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/23/22 $120.00 $125.8K 2.6K 2.0K JPM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $115.00 $116.0K 6.9K 242 JPM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $65.00 $75.1K 0 0 JPM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $95.00 $64.3K 5.2K 87 JPM PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $118.00 $58.2K 1.3K 303

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JPM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/23/22 $120.00 $125.8K 2.6K 2.0K JPM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $115.00 $116.0K 6.9K 242 JPM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $65.00 $75.1K 0 0 JPM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $95.00 $64.3K 5.2K 87 JPM PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $118.00 $58.2K 1.3K 303

Where Is JPMorgan Chase Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,007,057, the price of JPM is down -1.04% at $116.65.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 28 days.

What The Experts Say On JPMorgan Chase:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on JPMorgan Chase, which currently sits at a price target of $155.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for JPMorgan Chase, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.