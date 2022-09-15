Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Union Pacific UNP.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UNP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 options trades for Union Pacific.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 35% bullish and 64%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $25,600, and 16, calls, for a total amount of $911,815..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $160.0 to $250.0 for Union Pacific over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Union Pacific's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Union Pacific's whale trades within a strike price range from $160.0 to $250.0 in the last 30 days.

Union Pacific Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $230.00 $230.5K 384 204 UNP CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/23/22 $235.00 $112.5K 2.8K 2.5K UNP CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $165.00 $60.9K 43 10 UNP CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $230.00 $58.8K 384 30 UNP CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $170.00 $55.2K 184 27

Where Is Union Pacific Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,861,464, the price of UNP is up 0.32% at $218.64.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days.

What The Experts Say On Union Pacific:

Bernstein downgraded its action to Market Perform with a price target of $230

B of A Securities upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $260

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

