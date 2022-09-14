A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Intel.

Looking at options history for Intel INTC we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 70% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $281,736 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $168,906.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $40.0 for Intel over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Intel's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Intel's whale trades within a strike price range from $30.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

Intel Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $30.00 $88.1K 2.2K 745 INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $52.7K 31.2K 99 INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $30.00 $49.2K 9.5K 690 INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $30.00 $44.5K 3.6K 251 INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $30.00 $40.9K 6.3K 160

Where Is Intel Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,398,582, the price of INTC is up 1.4% at $29.7.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 36 days.

What The Experts Say On Intel:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Intel, which currently sits at a price target of $35.

Stifel downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $32

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

