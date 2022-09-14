A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Adobe.

Looking at options history for Adobe ADBE we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 28% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 71% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $598,568 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $203,240.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $357.5 to $450.0 for Adobe over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Adobe's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Adobe's whale activity within a strike price range from $357.5 to $450.0 in the last 30 days.

Adobe Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADBE PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $400.00 $178.5K 1.9K 54 ADBE PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $400.00 $170.0K 1.9K 104 ADBE PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/14/22 $380.00 $56.6K 36 0 ADBE PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/23/22 $367.50 $55.9K 36 40 ADBE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/30/22 $385.00 $48.0K 74 50

Where Is Adobe Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 217,386, the price of ADBE is up 0.77% at $371.24.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

What The Experts Say On Adobe:

BMO Capital downgraded its action to Market Perform with a price target of $435

Mizuho downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $440

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Adobe, which currently sits at a price target of $440.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

