Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 10 options trades for Paramount Global PARA summing a total amount of $416,430.

At the same time, our algo caught 3 for a total amount of 118,975.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $22.5 to $35.0 for Paramount Global over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Paramount Global's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Paramount Global's whale activity within a strike price range from $22.5 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

Paramount Global Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PARA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $25.00 $56.2K 7.4K 150 PARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $22.50 $51.5K 2.1K 360 PARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $22.50 $51.5K 2.1K 260 PARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $22.50 $51.5K 2.1K 160 PARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $22.50 $51.4K 2.1K 460

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PARA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $25.00 $56.2K 7.4K 150 PARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $22.50 $51.5K 2.1K 360 PARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $22.50 $51.5K 2.1K 260 PARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $22.50 $51.5K 2.1K 160 PARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $22.50 $51.4K 2.1K 460

Where Is Paramount Global Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,365,510, the price of PARA is down -1.35% at $22.65.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 56 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Paramount Global, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.