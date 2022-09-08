A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Moderna.

Looking at options history for Moderna MRNA we detected 20 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 15% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 85% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $388,143 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $684,409.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $130.0 to $200.0 for Moderna over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Moderna options trades today is 1335.75 with a total volume of 3,913.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Moderna's big money trades within a strike price range of $130.0 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.

Moderna Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRNA CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $170.00 $187.0K 95 216 MRNA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $160.00 $124.2K 1.9K 319 MRNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $135.00 $77.6K 1.3K 167 MRNA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $200.00 $55.0K 4.1K 142 MRNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $145.00 $53.0K 1.0K 184

Where Is Moderna Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,104,009, the price of MRNA is up 3.13% at $139.12.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 56 days.

What The Experts Say On Moderna:

Deutsche Bank upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $165

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

