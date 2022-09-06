A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Microsoft.

Looking at options history for Microsoft MSFT we detected 109 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 55 are puts, for a total amount of $3,651,511 and 54, calls, for a total amount of $3,043,772.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $165.0 to $405.0 for Microsoft over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Microsoft options trades today is 3122.38 with a total volume of 60,869.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Microsoft's big money trades within a strike price range of $165.0 to $405.0 over the last 30 days.

Microsoft Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSFT PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $285.00 $274.5K 848 75 MSFT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $235.00 $135.3K 6.5K 1.9K MSFT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/23/22 $245.00 $67.6K 93 73 MSFT PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $275.00 $66.7K 5.1K 128 MSFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $255.00 $62.5K 7.5K 2.2K

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSFT PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $285.00 $274.5K 848 75 MSFT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $235.00 $135.3K 6.5K 1.9K MSFT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/23/22 $245.00 $67.6K 93 73 MSFT PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $275.00 $66.7K 5.1K 128 MSFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $255.00 $62.5K 7.5K 2.2K

Where Is Microsoft Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 11,538,427, the price of MSFT is down -1.3% at $252.74.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 49 days.

What The Experts Say On Microsoft:

Guggenheim downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $292

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Microsoft, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.