A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Intel.

Looking at options history for Intel INTC we detected 21 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $876,756 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $240,065.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $22.5 to $45.0 for Intel over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Intel options trades today is 7333.41 with a total volume of 11,794.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Intel's big money trades within a strike price range of $22.5 to $45.0 over the last 30 days.

Intel Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/09/22 $31.50 $147.1K 6.2K 33 INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $31.00 $133.5K 5.4K 1.8K INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $45.00 $121.2K 1.2K 86 INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $30.00 $78.6K 13.8K 2.7K INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $45.00 $57.6K 30.7K 478

Where Is Intel Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 10,611,155, the price of INTC is down -1.89% at $30.63.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 44 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

