A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Bill.com Holdings.

Looking at options history for Bill.com Holdings BILL we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 31% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 68% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $1,106,660 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $199,446.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $125.0 to $220.0 for Bill.com Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Bill.com Holdings options trades today is 179.9 with a total volume of 1,100.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Bill.com Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $125.0 to $220.0 over the last 30 days.

Bill.com Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BILL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $170.00 $391.0K 76 100 BILL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/02/22 $165.00 $265.0K 326 268 BILL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $130.00 $172.9K 294 100 BILL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $130.00 $54.8K 83 30 BILL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $130.00 $48.3K 20 8

Where Is Bill.com Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,615,692, the price of BILL is down -7.76% at $149.32.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days.

What The Experts Say On Bill.com Holdings:

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Bill.com Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $222.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Bill.com Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $240.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Bill.com Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $215.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Bill.com Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $230.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Bill.com Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $200.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

