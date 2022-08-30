A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Enphase Energy.

Looking at options history for Enphase Energy ENPH we detected 40 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 52% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 47% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 25 are puts, for a total amount of $1,306,208 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $1,189,249.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $240.0 to $360.0 for Enphase Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Enphase Energy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Enphase Energy's whale activity within a strike price range from $240.0 to $360.0 in the last 30 days.

Enphase Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ENPH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $260.00 $214.5K 2.3K 387 ENPH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $300.00 $155.9K 2.4K 263 ENPH CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $300.00 $141.1K 2.4K 668 ENPH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $300.00 $126.9K 2.4K 843 ENPH CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $280.00 $112.0K 284 30

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ENPH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $260.00 $214.5K 2.3K 387 ENPH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $300.00 $155.9K 2.4K 263 ENPH CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $300.00 $141.1K 2.4K 668 ENPH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $300.00 $126.9K 2.4K 843 ENPH CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $280.00 $112.0K 284 30

Where Is Enphase Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,483,015, the price of ENPH is down -1.77% at $279.79.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 56 days.

What The Experts Say On Enphase Energy:

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Enphase Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $321.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Enphase Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $363.

Barclays downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $292

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Enphase Energy, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.