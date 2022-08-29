Looking At AbbVie's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on AbbVie.

Looking at options history for AbbVie ABBV we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $260,909 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $328,196.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $125.0 to $160.0 for AbbVie over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for AbbVie options trades today is 1050.4 with a total volume of 2,436.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for AbbVie's big money trades within a strike price range of $125.0 to $160.0 over the last 30 days.

AbbVie Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABBV CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $145.00 $103.5K 2.1K 1.0K ABBV PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $125.00 $75.0K 611 398 ABBV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $125.00 $67.6K 379 68 ABBV PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/17/23 $140.00 $58.2K 275 47 ABBV CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $140.00 $55.8K 2.1K 40

Where Is AbbVie Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,410,954, the price of ABBV is down -0.22% at $136.05.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 60 days.

What The Experts Say On AbbVie:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on AbbVie, which currently sits at a price target of $188.

Atlantic Equities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on AbbVie, which currently sits at a price target of $162.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on AbbVie, which currently sits at a price target of $160.

Argus Research has decided to maintain their Buy rating on AbbVie, which currently sits at a price target of $155.

UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on AbbVie, which currently sits at a price target of $146.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for AbbVie, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.