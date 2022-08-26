Check Out What Whales Are Doing With BAC

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Bank of America.

Looking at options history for Bank of America BAC we detected 20 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 65% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $769,173 and 16, calls, for a total amount of $967,140.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $43.0 for Bank of America over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Bank of America options trades today is 14226.55 with a total volume of 37,698.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Bank of America's big money trades within a strike price range of $20.0 to $43.0 over the last 30 days.

Bank of America Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BAC PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/16/23 $33.00 $488.0K 17.6K 2.4K BAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $32.00 $213.3K 54.8K 1.2K BAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $36.00 $157.3K 7.1K 2.0K BAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $35.00 $105.4K 16.7K 7 BAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $33.00 $91.3K 15.6K 293

Where Is Bank of America Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 11,557,587, the price of BAC is down -1.69% at $34.55.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Bank of America, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.