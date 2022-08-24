What Are Whales Doing With Lennar

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Lennar.

Looking at options history for Lennar LEN we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $1,001,270 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $68,049.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $90.0 for Lennar over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Lennar options trades today is 2225.0 with a total volume of 3,870.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Lennar's big money trades within a strike price range of $75.0 to $90.0 over the last 30 days.

Lennar Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LEN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $87.50 $288.1K 1.1K 506 LEN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $87.50 $189.2K 1.1K 1.0K LEN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $87.50 $171.5K 1.1K 819 LEN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $80.00 $96.0K 2.0K 225 LEN PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $75.00 $88.3K 1.1K 300

Where Is Lennar Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,029,778, the price of LEN is up 2.07% at $83.81.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 26 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Lennar, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.