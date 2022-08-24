8 Energy Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Energy sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/02/22 $98.00 $37.1K 1.1K 1.1K RRC CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/26/22 $34.00 $26.0K 171 453 DVN CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $50.00 $880.0K 1.4K 401 CVX CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $170.00 $28.7K 940 139 OXY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $25.00 $64.9K 4.4K 54 HES PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $125.00 $33.4K 43 32 COP CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/09/22 $100.00 $31.0K 1.4K 30 SLB CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $25.00 $30.1K 44 20

• For XOM XOM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on September 2, 2022. This event was a transfer of 172 contract(s) at a $98.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.1K, with a price of $216.0 per contract. There were 1123 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1159 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RRC RRC, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on August 26, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $34.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 171 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 453 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DVN DVN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 23 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $880.0K, with a price of $2200.0 per contract. There were 1410 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 401 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVX CVX, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 114 day(s) on December 16, 2022. Parties traded 35 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.7K, with a price of $820.0 per contract. There were 940 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 139 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For OXY OXY, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 513 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 13 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.9K, with a price of $4995.0 per contract. There were 4407 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 54 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HES HES, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 149 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 22 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.4K, with a price of $1520.0 per contract. There were 43 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 32 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COP COP, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on September 9, 2022. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $1034.0 per contract. There were 1495 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SLB SLB, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 86 day(s) on November 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.1K, with a price of $1505.0 per contract. There were 44 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

