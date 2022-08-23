Moderna Whale Trades For August 23

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Moderna.

Looking at options history for Moderna MRNA we detected 53 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 26% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 73% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 46 are puts, for a total amount of $2,857,277 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $329,864.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $95.0 to $240.0 for Moderna over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Moderna options trades today is 1458.62 with a total volume of 111,165.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Moderna's big money trades within a strike price range of $95.0 to $240.0 over the last 30 days.

Moderna Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRNA PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $125.00 $473.6K 45 226 MRNA PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/26/22 $140.00 $133.2K 4.2K 5.4K MRNA PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $220.00 $117.3K 413 15 MRNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/02/22 $152.50 $102.6K 147 80 MRNA PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/26/22 $140.00 $97.5K 4.2K 8.1K

Where Is Moderna Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,508,801, the price of MRNA is down -0.28% at $142.07.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 72 days.

What The Experts Say On Moderna:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Moderna, which currently sits at a price target of $197.

SVB Leerink has decided to maintain their Underperform rating on Moderna, which currently sits at a price target of $74.

SVB Leerink has decided to maintain their Underperform rating on Moderna, which currently sits at a price target of $77.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Moderna, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.