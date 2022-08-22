Looking At Enphase Energy's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Enphase Energy.

Looking at options history for Enphase Energy ENPH we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $387,880 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $1,803,079.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $130.0 to $400.0 for Enphase Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Enphase Energy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Enphase Energy's whale activity within a strike price range from $130.0 to $400.0 in the last 30 days.

Enphase Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ENPH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $200.00 $1.6M 89 190 ENPH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/26/22 $270.00 $99.2K 912 554 ENPH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $130.00 $96.2K 220 6 ENPH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/26/22 $270.00 $83.0K 912 577 ENPH PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/26/22 $270.00 $50.3K 912 137

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ENPH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $200.00 $1.6M 89 190 ENPH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/26/22 $270.00 $99.2K 912 554 ENPH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $130.00 $96.2K 220 6 ENPH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/26/22 $270.00 $83.0K 912 577 ENPH PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/26/22 $270.00 $50.3K 912 137

Where Is Enphase Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 563,157, the price of ENPH is down -1.56% at $279.28.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 64 days.

What The Experts Say On Enphase Energy:

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Enphase Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $275.

Credit Suisse upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $281

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Enphase Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $290.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Enphase Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $313.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Enphase Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $363.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Enphase Energy, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.