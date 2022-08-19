Looking At Axsome Therapeutics's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Axsome Therapeutics AXSM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AXSM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 33 uncommon options trades for Axsome Therapeutics.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 57% bullish and 42%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $283,700, and 31 are calls, for a total amount of $2,706,475.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $70.0 for Axsome Therapeutics over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Axsome Therapeutics options trades today is 993.7 with a total volume of 17,819.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Axsome Therapeutics's big money trades within a strike price range of $25.0 to $70.0 over the last 30 days.

Axsome Therapeutics Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AXSM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/17/23 $70.00 $951.5K 0 874 AXSM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $35.00 $242.2K 128 872 AXSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $30.00 $218.0K 1.6K 160 AXSM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $45.00 $150.2K 578 142 AXSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $60.00 $110.0K 1.5K 1.2K

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AXSM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/17/23 $70.00 $951.5K 0 874 AXSM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $35.00 $242.2K 128 872 AXSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $30.00 $218.0K 1.6K 160 AXSM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $45.00 $150.2K 578 142 AXSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $60.00 $110.0K 1.5K 1.2K

Where Is Axsome Therapeutics Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 17,345,217, the price of AXSM is up 41.88% at $60.2.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 80 days.

What The Experts Say On Axsome Therapeutics:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Axsome Therapeutics, which currently sits at a price target of $55.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Axsome Therapeutics, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.