Generac Hldgs Whale Trades For August 19

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Generac Hldgs.

Looking at options history for Generac Hldgs GNRC we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 64% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $192,910 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $748,435.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $160.0 to $360.0 for Generac Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Generac Hldgs's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Generac Hldgs's whale activity within a strike price range from $160.0 to $360.0 in the last 30 days.

Generac Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GNRC CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $160.00 $292.5K 30 30 GNRC CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/17/23 $360.00 $93.9K 10 100 GNRC CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $200.00 $87.7K 92 25 GNRC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $270.00 $86.8K 67 0 GNRC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $210.00 $66.5K 209 10

Where Is Generac Hldgs Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 569,288, the price of GNRC is down -5.53% at $254.72.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 74 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

