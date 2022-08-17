Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Cassava Sciences

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Cassava Sciences.

Looking at options history for Cassava Sciences SAVA we detected 44 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 59% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $306,867 and 38, calls, for a total amount of $2,167,739.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $12.5 to $50.0 for Cassava Sciences over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cassava Sciences's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cassava Sciences's whale trades within a strike price range from $12.5 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

Cassava Sciences Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SAVA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $17.50 $145.0K 2.0K 1.4K SAVA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $35.00 $118.6K 515 834 SAVA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $45.00 $118.4K 403 500 SAVA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $50.00 $106.7K 721 751 SAVA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $22.50 $105.8K 270 182

Where Is Cassava Sciences Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 32,957,296, the price of SAVA is up 29.64% at $26.2.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 84 days.

What The Experts Say On Cassava Sciences:

B. Riley Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Cassava Sciences, which currently sits at a price target of $44.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Cassava Sciences, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.