Home Depot Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Home Depot.

Looking at options history for Home Depot HD we detected 24 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $577,155 and 16, calls, for a total amount of $828,088.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $280.0 to $340.0 for Home Depot over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Home Depot options trades today is 1888.5 with a total volume of 24,071.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Home Depot's big money trades within a strike price range of $280.0 to $340.0 over the last 30 days.

Home Depot Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HD PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $280.00 $367.5K 4.7K 542 HD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $312.50 $153.0K 1.2K 431 HD CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $310.00 $95.0K 6.5K 317 HD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $325.00 $81.9K 3.8K 6.7K HD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $340.00 $60.5K 1.4K 64

Where Is Home Depot Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,780,727, the price of HD is up 4.76% at $329.58.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On Home Depot:

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Home Depot, which currently sits at a price target of $311.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Home Depot, which currently sits at a price target of $350.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

