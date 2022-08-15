Qualcomm Whale Trades For August 15

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Qualcomm.

Looking at options history for Qualcomm QCOM we detected 42 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 52% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 47% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 20 are puts, for a total amount of $901,307 and 22, calls, for a total amount of $1,835,528.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $180.0 for Qualcomm over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Qualcomm options trades today is 3354.27 with a total volume of 12,878.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Qualcomm's big money trades within a strike price range of $90.0 to $180.0 over the last 30 days.

Qualcomm Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QCOM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $135.00 $385.1K 152 99 QCOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $150.00 $290.4K 12.9K 2.0K QCOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $150.00 $187.0K 7.8K 285 QCOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $150.00 $148.2K 12.9K 2.2K QCOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $155.00 $96.2K 6.8K 405

Where Is Qualcomm Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,902,777, the price of QCOM is up 0.7% at $152.35.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 79 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Qualcomm, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.