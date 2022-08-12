10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Health Care sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $87.00 $43.1K 854 2.6K NVST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $45.00 $181.1K 5.0K 2.0K ICPT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $30.00 $36.2K 718 1.5K BNGO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $6.00 $28.0K 1.0K 1.4K TEVA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $63.1K 67.0K 595 NVTA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $7.50 $82.5K 137 259 BIIB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $225.00 $53.0K 99 116 SGEN PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $170.00 $55.0K 1.2K 102 RETA CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $17.50 $63.0K 0 100 SWAV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $260.00 $43.4K 312 20

• Regarding MRK MRK, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 2601 contract(s) at a $87.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 80 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.1K, with a price of $17.0 per contract. There were 854 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2697 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVST NVST, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 126 day(s) on December 16, 2022. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $181.1K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 5008 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2003 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ICPT ICPT, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 1449 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.2K, with a price of $25.0 per contract. There were 718 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1504 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BNGO BNGO, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $6.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $28.0 per contract. There were 1095 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1414 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TEVA TEVA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 161 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 311 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.1K, with a price of $203.0 per contract. There were 67052 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 595 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVTA NVTA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 126 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.5K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 137 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 259 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BIIB BIIB, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 525 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 12 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.0K, with a price of $4420.0 per contract. There were 99 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 116 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SGEN SGEN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 7 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.0K, with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 1226 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 102 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RETA RETA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 98 day(s) on November 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.0K, with a price of $630.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SWAV SWAV, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 14 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.4K, with a price of $3100.0 per contract. There were 312 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

