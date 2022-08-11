Airbnb Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Airbnb ABNB.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ABNB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 35 uncommon options trades for Airbnb.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 48% bullish and 51%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $340,085, and 27 are calls, for a total amount of $1,780,924.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $95.0 to $200.0 for Airbnb over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Airbnb's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Airbnb's whale activity within a strike price range from $95.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Airbnb Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABNB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $115.00 $260.6K 2.2K 302 ABNB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $120.00 $158.8K 4.3K 117 ABNB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/12/22 $120.00 $108.9K 1.7K 686 ABNB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $125.00 $101.4K 1.6K 150 ABNB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $160.00 $92.7K 569 58

Where Is Airbnb Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,046,170, the price of ABNB is up 3.81% at $123.25.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 84 days.

What The Experts Say On Airbnb:

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Airbnb, which currently sits at a price target of $150.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Airbnb, which currently sits at a price target of $165.

Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Airbnb, which currently sits at a price target of $175.

Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Airbnb, which currently sits at a price target of $140.

DA Davidson has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Airbnb, which currently sits at a price target of $140.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

