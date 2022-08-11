Spotify Technology Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Spotify Technology.

Looking at options history for Spotify Technology SPOT we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 72% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $256,370 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $466,534.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $115.0 to $125.0 for Spotify Technology over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Spotify Technology options trades today is 223.0 with a total volume of 1,222.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Spotify Technology's big money trades within a strike price range of $115.0 to $125.0 over the last 30 days.

Spotify Technology Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SPOT CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $115.00 $179.1K 542 83 SPOT CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $115.00 $80.5K 542 78 SPOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/09/22 $125.00 $69.0K 3 100 SPOT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $125.00 $58.1K 161 102 SPOT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $125.00 $56.7K 161 68

Where Is Spotify Technology Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,000,789, the price of SPOT is up 1.41% at $121.78.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 76 days.

What The Experts Say On Spotify Technology:

UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Spotify Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $142.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Spotify Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $146.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Spotify Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $145.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Spotify Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $148.

Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Spotify Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $118.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Spotify Technology, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.