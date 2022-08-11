This Is What Whales Are Betting On Canada Goose

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Canada Goose Hldgs.

Looking at options history for Canada Goose Hldgs GOOS we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $87,021 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $911,863.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $21.0 to $29.0 for Canada Goose Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Canada Goose Hldgs's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Canada Goose Hldgs's whale trades within a strike price range from $21.0 to $29.0 in the last 30 days.

Canada Goose Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOOS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $27.00 $660.0K 1.1K 3.0K GOOS CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/12/22 $21.00 $77.5K 1.2K 253 GOOS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/12/22 $21.00 $42.4K 1.2K 390 GOOS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $29.00 $40.0K 18 200 GOOS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $25.00 $35.0K 39 725

Where Is Canada Goose Hldgs Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,962,256, the price of GOOS is up 4.17% at $22.59.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On Canada Goose Hldgs:

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Canada Goose Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $20.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Canada Goose Hldgs, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.