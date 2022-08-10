Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Enphase Energy

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Enphase Energy.

Looking at options history for Enphase Energy ENPH we detected 19 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $661,125 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $808,865.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $420.0 for Enphase Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Enphase Energy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Enphase Energy's whale trades within a strike price range from $200.0 to $420.0 in the last 30 days.

Enphase Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ENPH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $340.00 $310.8K 558 705 ENPH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $290.00 $190.7K 142 75 ENPH PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $290.00 $133.8K 142 32 ENPH PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $290.00 $124.1K 142 103 ENPH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $410.00 $100.7K 156 102

Where Is Enphase Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,485,233, the price of ENPH is up 3.74% at $301.71.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 76 days.

What The Experts Say On Enphase Energy:

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Enphase Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $265.

Credit Suisse upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $281

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Enphase Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $313.

Barclays downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $292

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Enphase Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $290.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Enphase Energy, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.