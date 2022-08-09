Looking At Novavax's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Novavax.

Looking at options history for Novavax NVAX we detected 48 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 75% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 46 are puts, for a total amount of $3,326,537 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $71,124.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $130.0 for Novavax over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Novavax's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Novavax's whale trades within a strike price range from $30.0 to $130.0 in the last 30 days.

Novavax Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVAX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $897.9K 856 1.5K NVAX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $130.00 $257.8K 189 32 NVAX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $235.0K 654 1.9K NVAX PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $35.00 $143.5K 533 455 NVAX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $35.00 $122.8K 533 311

Where Is Novavax Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 15,841,574, the price of NVAX is down -31.77% at $39.06.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 86 days.

What The Experts Say On Novavax:

Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Novavax, which currently sits at a price target of $110.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Novavax, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.