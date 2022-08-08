Check Out What Whales Are Doing With AMD

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Advanced Micro Devices.

Looking at options history for Advanced Micro Devices AMD we detected 23 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 39% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $283,661 and 16, calls, for a total amount of $834,040.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $135.0 for Advanced Micro Devices over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Advanced Micro Devices options trades today is 7682.5 with a total volume of 62,807.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Advanced Micro Devices's big money trades within a strike price range of $65.0 to $135.0 over the last 30 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/17/23 $105.00 $110.6K 1.0K 75 AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $100.00 $108.0K 1.7K 1 AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $104.00 $105.8K 1.5K 214 AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/12/22 $100.00 $73.0K 3.6K 9.3K AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/12/22 $101.00 $56.4K 2.3K 1.7K

Where Is Advanced Micro Devices Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 28,395,618, the price of AMD is down -1.92% at $100.35.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 78 days.

What The Experts Say On Advanced Micro Devices:

UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Advanced Micro Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $120.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Advanced Micro Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $96.

Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Advanced Micro Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $120.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Advanced Micro Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $130.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Advanced Micro Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $112.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.