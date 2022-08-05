Karuna Therapeutics Whale Trades For August 05

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Karuna Therapeutics KRTX.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with KRTX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 25 uncommon options trades for Karuna Therapeutics.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 56%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $64,600, and 23 are calls, for a total amount of $3,790,620.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $175.0 for Karuna Therapeutics over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Karuna Therapeutics's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Karuna Therapeutics's whale trades within a strike price range from $50.0 to $175.0 in the last 30 days.

Karuna Therapeutics Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KRTX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $70.00 $460.2K 0 147 KRTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $175.00 $335.0K 2.0K 500 KRTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $175.00 $297.7K 2.0K 1.0K KRTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $50.00 $230.0K 1.0K 253 KRTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $50.00 $227.5K 1.0K 50

Where Is Karuna Therapeutics Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 109,399, the price of KRTX is up 3.45% at $139.04.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 11 days.

What The Experts Say On Karuna Therapeutics:

SVB Leerink downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $170

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Karuna Therapeutics, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.