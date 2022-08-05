Vroom Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Vroom VRM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with VRM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 options trades for Vroom.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 52% bullish and 47%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $44,600, and 16, calls, for a total amount of $934,466..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $0.5 to $20.0 for Vroom over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Vroom's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Vroom's whale trades within a strike price range from $0.5 to $20.0 in the last 30 days.

Vroom Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $1.00 $98.0K 9.5K 1.1K VRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $2.50 $78.2K 2.2K 3.1K VRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $1.00 $75.0K 9.5K 2.6K VRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $1.00 $73.3K 9.5K 556 VRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $1.00 $72.5K 9.5K 3.1K

Where Is Vroom Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 20,032,747, the price of VRM is up 16.11% at $2.09.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 3 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

