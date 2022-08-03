Check Out What Whales Are Doing With APPS

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Digital Turbine APPS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with APPS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Digital Turbine.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $33,250, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $465,324..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $17.5 to $22.5 for Digital Turbine over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Digital Turbine options trades today is 766.8 with a total volume of 1,443.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Digital Turbine's big money trades within a strike price range of $17.5 to $22.5 over the last 30 days.

Digital Turbine Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APPS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $114.0K 587 262 APPS CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $17.50 $69.5K 482 170 APPS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $22.50 $51.0K 1.5K 125 APPS CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $17.50 $50.8K 482 240 APPS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/16/22 $17.50 $46.4K 482 70

Where Is Digital Turbine Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,253,036, the price of APPS is up 7.21% at $22.46.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 5 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

