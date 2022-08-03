Looking At Advanced Micro Devices's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Advanced Micro Devices AMD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AMD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 100 uncommon options trades for Advanced Micro Devices.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 63%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 37 are puts, for a total amount of $2,287,923, and 63 are calls, for a total amount of $4,040,715.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $260.0 for Advanced Micro Devices over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Advanced Micro Devices's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Advanced Micro Devices's whale trades within a strike price range from $25.0 to $260.0 in the last 30 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/21/23 $100.00 $363.3K 4.0K 257 AMD PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $65.00 $224.8K 19.0K 1.3K AMD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $85.00 $172.5K 4.8K 1.3K AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $90.00 $106.5K 18.9K 2.3K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $99.00 $105.0K 1.9K 2.3K

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/21/23 $100.00 $363.3K 4.0K 257 AMD PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $65.00 $224.8K 19.0K 1.3K AMD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $85.00 $172.5K 4.8K 1.3K AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $90.00 $106.5K 18.9K 2.3K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $99.00 $105.0K 1.9K 2.3K

Where Is Advanced Micro Devices Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 100,995,436, the price of AMD is down -1.42% at $97.88.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 83 days.

What The Experts Say On Advanced Micro Devices:

Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Advanced Micro Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $120.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Advanced Micro Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $102.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Advanced Micro Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $101.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Advanced Micro Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $96.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on Advanced Micro Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $130.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.