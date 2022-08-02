What Are Whales Doing With Adobe

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Adobe.

Looking at options history for Adobe ADBE we detected 22 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 59% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $796,445 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $754,576.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $375.0 to $460.0 for Adobe over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Adobe's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Adobe's whale trades within a strike price range from $375.0 to $460.0 in the last 30 days.

Adobe Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADBE PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $405.00 $300.8K 73 189 ADBE PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $375.00 $168.4K 133 145 ADBE CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $400.00 $134.4K 260 57 ADBE PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $380.00 $117.4K 175 0 ADBE CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $400.00 $105.0K 1.0K 42

Where Is Adobe Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,084,799, the price of ADBE is down -0.27% at $409.96.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 49 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

