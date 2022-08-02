Lam Research Whale Trades For August 02

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Lam Research.

Looking at options history for Lam Research LRCX we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 75% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $470,864 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $406,890.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $400.0 to $470.0 for Lam Research over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lam Research's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lam Research's whale trades within a strike price range from $400.0 to $470.0 in the last 30 days.

Lam Research Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LRCX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $470.00 $359.8K 9 115 LRCX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $460.00 $119.2K 119 19 LRCX CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $470.00 $64.8K 62 12 LRCX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $470.00 $54.6K 62 14 LRCX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $470.00 $53.2K 9 144

Where Is Lam Research Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 659,417, the price of LRCX is up 0.07% at $503.15.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 78 days.

What The Experts Say On Lam Research:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Lam Research, which currently sits at a price target of $460.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Lam Research, which currently sits at a price target of $550.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Lam Research, which currently sits at a price target of $475.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Lam Research, which currently sits at a price target of $650.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Lam Research, which currently sits at a price target of $504.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

