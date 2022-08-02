Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MARA

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Marathon Digital Holdings MARA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MARA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Marathon Digital Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 66%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $76,935, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $429,512.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $9.0 to $125.0 for Marathon Digital Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Marathon Digital Holdings options trades today is 7674.6 with a total volume of 81,933.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Marathon Digital Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $9.0 to $125.0 over the last 30 days.

Marathon Digital Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/05/22 $14.00 $62.8K 28.1K 6.5K MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/05/22 $14.00 $53.3K 28.1K 9.9K MARA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/05/22 $13.00 $49.0K 2.3K 338 MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $50.00 $44.6K 1.1K 212 MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/05/22 $14.00 $43.2K 28.1K 12.4K

Where Is Marathon Digital Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 9,646,370, the price of MARA is up 2.93% at $12.63.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 6 days.

What The Experts Say On Marathon Digital Holdings:

B. Riley Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Marathon Digital Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $8.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

