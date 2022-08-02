Netflix Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Netflix NFLX.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NFLX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 43 uncommon options trades for Netflix.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 58%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $563,045, and 34 are calls, for a total amount of $1,629,070.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $170.0 to $300.0 for Netflix over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Netflix's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Netflix's whale trades within a strike price range from $170.0 to $300.0 in the last 30 days.

Netflix Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NFLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $225.00 $661.2K 428 325 NFLX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $280.00 $135.8K 159 55 NFLX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $280.00 $132.9K 159 55 NFLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $170.00 $69.0K 993 100 NFLX PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/17/23 $250.00 $45.3K 2.6K 189

Where Is Netflix Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 534,118, the price of NFLX is up 0.5% at $227.35.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 77 days.

What The Experts Say On Netflix:

Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Netflix, which currently sits at a price target of $201.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Netflix, which currently sits at a price target of $220.

Macquarie has decided to maintain their Underperform rating on Netflix, which currently sits at a price target of $170.

Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their In-Line rating on Netflix, which currently sits at a price target of $245.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Netflix, which currently sits at a price target of $270.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

