Hertz Global Holdings Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Hertz Global Holdings.

Looking at options history for Hertz Global Holdings HTZ we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $140,574 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $831,916.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $12.5 to $27.5 for Hertz Global Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Hertz Global Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Hertz Global Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $12.5 to $27.5 in the last 30 days.

Hertz Global Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HTZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $17.50 $275.0K 28.2K 1.3K HTZ CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/21/23 $22.50 $182.5K 170 1.5K HTZ PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/16/22 $17.50 $101.3K 305 559 HTZ CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $12.50 $86.2K 762 117 HTZ CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $22.50 $76.0K 5.0K 2.4K

Where Is Hertz Global Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 12,282,609, the price of HTZ is up 17.39% at $20.45.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On Hertz Global Holdings:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Hertz Global Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $21.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Hertz Global Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $29.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Hertz Global Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $16.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

