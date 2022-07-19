This Is What Whales Are Betting On Qualcomm

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Qualcomm QCOM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with QCOM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for Qualcomm.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 21% bullish and 78%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $167,291, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $645,339.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $125.0 to $155.0 for Qualcomm over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Qualcomm's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Qualcomm's whale activity within a strike price range from $125.0 to $155.0 in the last 30 days.

Qualcomm Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QCOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $145.00 $128.6K 7.0K 2 QCOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $145.00 $107.0K 7.0K 459 QCOM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $152.50 $83.8K 0 66 QCOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $136.00 $71.2K 8 3 QCOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $144.00 $67.6K 78 1

Where Is Qualcomm Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 393,006, the price of QCOM is up 1.32% at $143.56.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 8 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

