This Is What Whales Are Betting On Palo Alto Networks

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Palo Alto Networks.

Looking at options history for Palo Alto Networks PANW we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $227,160 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $189,600.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $400.0 to $580.0 for Palo Alto Networks over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Palo Alto Networks's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Palo Alto Networks's whale trades within a strike price range from $400.0 to $580.0 in the last 30 days.

Palo Alto Networks Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PANW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $400.00 $64.1K 786 115 PANW CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/22/22 $450.00 $63.0K 10 1 PANW CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $450.00 $52.4K 1.6K 6 PANW CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/22/22 $450.00 $46.9K 10 18 PANW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/17/23 $460.00 $45.1K 2 11

Where Is Palo Alto Networks Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 427,911, the price of PANW is up 1.2% at $515.08.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days.

What The Experts Say On Palo Alto Networks:

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Palo Alto Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $650.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

