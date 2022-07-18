UnitedHealth Group Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on UnitedHealth Group.

Looking at options history for UnitedHealth Group UNH we detected 18 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $378,522 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $712,838.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $390.0 to $570.0 for UnitedHealth Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for UnitedHealth Group's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of UnitedHealth Group's whale activity within a strike price range from $390.0 to $570.0 in the last 30 days.

UnitedHealth Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $570.00 $287.5K 391 509 UNH CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/05/22 $480.00 $122.2K 25 25 UNH PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $530.00 $76.6K 390 36 UNH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/26/22 $510.00 $68.7K 4 25 UNH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $390.00 $60.2K 138 4

Where Is UnitedHealth Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,101,537, the price of UNH is down -0.81% at $525.48.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 87 days.

What The Experts Say On UnitedHealth Group:

SVB Leerink has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on UnitedHealth Group, which currently sits at a price target of $625.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on UnitedHealth Group, which currently sits at a price target of $587.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on UnitedHealth Group, which currently sits at a price target of $570.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on UnitedHealth Group, which currently sits at a price target of $579.

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on UnitedHealth Group, which currently sits at a price target of $610.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

