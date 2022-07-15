10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Health Care sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLVS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $2.00 $26.4K 6.5K 6.4K OMER PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $3.00 $31.0K 1.3K 4.7K UNH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $520.00 $95.5K 2.0K 1.4K CLOV CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $3.00 $39.3K 16.9K 848 DXCM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $85.00 $45.0K 255 350 ISRG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/22/22 $222.50 $25.9K 42 257 ZTS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $180.00 $107.4K 0 228 JNJ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $175.00 $134.4K 1.0K 192 OCGN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $7.50 $33.0K 300 185 BIIB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $280.00 $66.6K 1.8K 105

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding CLVS CLVS, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 464 contract(s) at a $2.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $57.0 per contract. There were 6519 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6482 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For OMER OMER, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 126 day(s) on November 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 222 contract(s) at a $3.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 1380 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4758 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UNH UNH, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 90 contract(s) at a $520.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.5K, with a price of $1065.0 per contract. There were 2079 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1418 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CLOV CLOV, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 189 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 820 contract(s) at a $3.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.3K, with a price of $48.0 per contract. There were 16981 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 848 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DXCM DXCM, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 35 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $900.0 per contract. There were 255 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 350 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ISRG ISRG, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on July 22, 2022. Parties traded 104 contract(s) at a $222.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.9K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 42 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 257 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZTS ZTS, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 63 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 199 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $107.4K, with a price of $540.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 228 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JNJ JNJ, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 553 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 90 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $134.4K, with a price of $1495.0 per contract. There were 1044 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 192 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For OCGN OCGN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 98 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 66 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 300 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 185 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BIIB BIIB, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 189 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.6K, with a price of $1110.0 per contract. There were 1845 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 105 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.