Block Whale Trades For July 15

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Block SQ.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SQ, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 22 uncommon options trades for Block.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $845,226, and 14 are calls, for a total amount of $641,665.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $32.5 to $250.0 for Block over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Block options trades today is 818.47 with a total volume of 6,596.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Block's big money trades within a strike price range of $32.5 to $250.0 over the last 30 days.

Block Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SQ PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $250.00 $371.4K 275 20 SQ CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/05/22 $67.00 $123.0K 114 1.3K SQ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $65.00 $97.4K 2.7K 112 SQ PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $160.00 $85.4K 2.3K 0 SQ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $70.00 $79.2K 509 132

Where Is Block Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,896,837, the price of SQ is up 2.58% at $64.03.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 20 days.

What The Experts Say On Block:

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Block, which currently sits at a price target of $105.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Block, which currently sits at a price target of $84.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Block, which currently sits at a price target of $80.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

